Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,557 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Luminex worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Luminex by 91.3% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 478,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Luminex by 121.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 226,024 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 6.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,882,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

