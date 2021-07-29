Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.