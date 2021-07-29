NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. NuVasive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

NUVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 14,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,142. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.