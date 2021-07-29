Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,520 shares of company stock worth $9,048,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

