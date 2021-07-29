Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias Sells 5,736 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nucor by 53.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 184,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Nucor by 114.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

