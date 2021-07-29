NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NuCana by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

