Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novartis reported mixed results for the second quarter as the business gradually recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Momentum in key brands including psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta, which continues to accelerate boosted performance after a couple of weak quarters. Contributions from Kisqali and Lucentis were also positive. New launches like Piqray and Mayzent should boost sales and offset the negative impact of the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The struggling Sandoz business also posted growth as the business is starting to stabilize. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the oncology and generics businesses are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generic competition for key drugs also remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

