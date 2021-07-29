NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 5,901,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

