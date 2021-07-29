NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NLOK stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

