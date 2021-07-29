Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

