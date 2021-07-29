Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.