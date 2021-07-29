Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,949. The firm has a market cap of $849.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In related news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.