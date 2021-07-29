Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,466 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBMT stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.