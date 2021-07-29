Northern Trust Corp Purchases 94,815 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Aptinyx worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

