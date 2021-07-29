Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Graham worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Graham by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Graham by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. Graham Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

