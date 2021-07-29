Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.45 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $116,272,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $11,590,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,721.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

WISH stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.69. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

