Northern Trust Corp Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33.

