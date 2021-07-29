Northern Trust Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CHMI stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

