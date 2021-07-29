Northern Trust Corp Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.