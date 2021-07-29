Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NECB stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
