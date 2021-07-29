Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

