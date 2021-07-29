Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $396.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

