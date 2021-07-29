Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €154.15 ($181.36).

Deutsche Börse stock traded down €3.05 ($3.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €140.10 ($164.82). 1,135,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

