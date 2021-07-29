Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.