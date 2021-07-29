NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of NMI worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NMI by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in NMI by 14.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.54 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93.
In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
