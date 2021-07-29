NIX Trading Down 28.6% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, NIX has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $55,227.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.74 or 0.05742548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.39 or 0.01270559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00122274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00586236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00346145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00265328 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

