Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lifted to “Buy” at CLSA

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NSANY stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

