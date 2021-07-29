Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up approximately 2.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 103,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,129. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.