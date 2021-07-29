Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.99. 7,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,843. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.