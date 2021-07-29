Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

