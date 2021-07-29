Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock traded up $10.85 on Thursday, reaching $213.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.33. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.