Nexus Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $371,679.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,164,433 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

