NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. 40,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

