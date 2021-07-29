Newscrypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.99 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $90.13 million and $5.99 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,543 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,895 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

