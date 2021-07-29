News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in News were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

