New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the typical volume of 1,179 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYCB stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

