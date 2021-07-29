New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.4% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.