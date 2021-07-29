Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00217734 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

