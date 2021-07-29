Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 543.8% in July

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 543.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NML. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000.

NML traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,634. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

