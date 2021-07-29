Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 2.7%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.08. 522,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 503,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$438.21 million and a PE ratio of -71.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0405246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$63,194.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$420,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,300 shares of company stock worth $1,155,374.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.