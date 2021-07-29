Nello Mainolfi Sells 9,015 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,443. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

