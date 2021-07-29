Needham & Company LLC Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,738.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,462.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

