Needham & Company LLC Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $540.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $298.78 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

