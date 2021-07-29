Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $9.66 on Monday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

