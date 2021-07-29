Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

