Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 2,162,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Get Navient alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.