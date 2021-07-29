Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

GASNY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

