Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.69. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 9,137 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

