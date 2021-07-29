National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

