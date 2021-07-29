Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $172,209.67 and $6,786.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,398,040 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

