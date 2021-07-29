NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.